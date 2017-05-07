Wisconsin dairy farmers push for limit on 'milk' label

WATERLOO, Wis. (AP) -- Some Wisconsin dairy farmers are among a growing contingent pushing Congress to limit the use of the name "milk" to beverages that come from animals, not plants.

WUWM-FM reports that Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has introduced legislation to accommodate dairy farmers.

Some of them say the label "milk" is important and should belong only to the kind that comes from animals instead of alternatives, such as almond or cashew milk. Others who aren't in the dairy industry don't care if other products use the name.

American Soybean Association spokesman Patrick Delaney says people who decide to purchase an alternative to dairy milk know the difference. He says soybean farmers have also been getting into the milk market because of demand.