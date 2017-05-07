Thames ends home run drought as Brewers beat Pirates 6-2 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
   
Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar also went deep for Milwaukee. Thames connected for a solo shot in the ninth inning off Johnny Barbato, his first homer in 10 games after hitting 11 in his first 20 games.
   
Thames, signed to a $16 million, three-year contract after playing in South Korea the past three seasons, had gone 4 for 27 in his last seven games. He previously played in the majors with Toronto and Seattle.
   
Zach Davies (3-2) won his third straight decision as the Brewers avoided being swept in the three-game series. He allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

