Body Worlds animal exhibit opens at Milwaukee's zoo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A new exhibit is the first of it's kind, giving visitors to the Milwaukee County Zoo a look beneath the surface of animals.

Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out opened this weekend. It takes visitors under the skin of more than one-hundred different creatures. Each one is preserved through the process of plastination.

People who got the first look at the exhibit say they're amazed.

"I thought it was fantastic," says Robert Richardson. "I'd seen the Body Worlds before with the humans and this was definitely a new, interesting take to see all of the different kinds of animals and so forth."

The Milwaukee County Zoo is the first zoo in North America to host the exhibit. It will be open through September 4th.

