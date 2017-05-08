Accused drugged driver was letting 8-year-old drive car, deputy says

A Milwaukee woman is accused of letting her 8-year-old steer her car while driving under the influence of drugs, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputy Whitney Hendon first spotted the Mazda CX-9 entering the on-ramp at West Fond du Lac Avenue to go southbound on state Highway 145 around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

"The motions were jerky like she was turning but looking at something else," Hendon said. "It wasn't something a typical driver would do."

The deputy pulled beside the SUV and said she saw the child sitting on the mom's lap with his hands on the steering wheel. The mom, Carrie Bernard, was using the pedals.

Hendon said neither of them were wearing seat belts. By the time she pulled them over and walked up to the SUV the deputy said the child was already in the passenger seat, buckled in, with a dog sitting on the seat right behind him.

"She stated there was no one who operated the car other than her. That's when the small child began to cry," Hendon said. "He said, 'I don't want to go to jail.'"

Bernard refused to cooperate with the deputy until a supervisor arrived at the scene. Dash camera video shows Bernard failing a field sobriety test.

"It was concerning to me the mom would risk her 8-year-old child so she could operate a vehicle," Hendon said. "You're risking your child and the public. It's scary to think about."

Bernard's in jail and the child is with Child Protective Services.