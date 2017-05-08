Wisconsin student with autism crowned prom queen

A McFarland high school student is still smiling after hundreds of parents, students and teachers celebrated an unforgettable moment at her prom Saturday night.

19-year-old Gabby Carufel-Wert, who has autism, was crowned Junior Class Prom Queen.

"I immediately just welled up in tears," said Terri Carufel-Wert, Gabby's mother, who was just as surprised as her daughter. "There was like so much mixed emotions and all I kept doing was crying and hugging her friends and her teacher and her, and she kept smiling."

Carufel-Wert was voted to a part of the Prom Court and eventually Prom Queen, by her fellow students at McFarland High School.

"For those [students] to be able to get beyond her disability and instead value and identify how special she is in positive ways was just really powerful," said Don Carufel-Wert, Gabby's father.

Carufel-Wert was dressed all in pink, her favorite color. She even colored her nails pink and gold. Her favorite artist, Katy Perry, also played as she received her crown and sash.

"She owned the crown all night long, and the sash and she couldn't wipe the smile off her face," said her mother, Terri. "She hasn't stopped smiling since [Saturday] and she went to bed smiling."

No amount of diamonds on her crown can add up to how much the special moment meant to the Carufel-Wert family.

"They'll never be able to take those memories away from us," said Terri Carufel-Wert. "I think [this] gives hope to other families that have children with special needs that you know what, keep dreaming big and things can unexpectedly happen."

Carufel-Wert plans to return to prom again next year.