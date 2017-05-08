Newsline 9 takes home 5 Wisconsin Broadcasters Awards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Newsline 9 is proud to bring awards back to central Wisconsin after the station was honored Saturday at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence!
Newsline 9 came in first place for the following categories:
- Best Evening Newscast - Newsline 9 at 10
- Best Hard News/Investigative - Port Edwards Investigation
- Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Rebecca Ribley
- Best Continuing Coverage - Antigo Prom Shooting
- Best Topical Promotion - Jordan on the Job - Fire
The Newsline 9 team took home a variety of second and third place awards as well:
- Spot News - Active Shooter Scare at Hospital
- Series or Documentary - Where the Locals Eat
- Best Continuing Coverage - Farmer Dies from Fumes
- Best Use of News Video - Shooter Training
- Sports Reporting - The Turning Point
- Significant Community Impact - Warm Up Wisconsin
- Specialty Programming - Jefferson Award Special
- Editorial / Commentary - The Night Before the Election
- Promotional Announcement - New Weather App
We are honored by these awards and proud to serve central Wisconsin as your number one choice for local news! Thank you central Wisconsin!