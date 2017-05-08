Newsline 9 takes home 5 Wisconsin Broadcasters Awards

Newsline 9 is proud to bring awards back to central Wisconsin after the station was honored Saturday at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence!

Newsline 9 came in first place for the following categories:

Best Evening Newscast - Newsline 9 at 10

Best Hard News/Investigative - Port Edwards Investigation

Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Rebecca Ribley

Best Continuing Coverage - Antigo Prom Shooting

Best Topical Promotion - Jordan on the Job - Fire

The Newsline 9 team took home a variety of second and third place awards as well:

Spot News - Active Shooter Scare at Hospital

Series or Documentary - Where the Locals Eat

Best Continuing Coverage - Farmer Dies from Fumes

Best Use of News Video - Shooter Training

Sports Reporting - The Turning Point

Significant Community Impact - Warm Up Wisconsin

Specialty Programming - Jefferson Award Special

Editorial / Commentary - The Night Before the Election

Promotional Announcement - New Weather App

We are honored by these awards and proud to serve central Wisconsin as your number one choice for local news! Thank you central Wisconsin!