Newsline 9 takes home 5 Wisconsin Broadcasters Awards

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Newsline 9 is proud to bring awards back to central Wisconsin after the station was honored Saturday at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence!

Newsline 9 came in first place for the following categories:

  • Best Evening Newscast - Newsline 9 at 10
  • Best Hard News/Investigative - Port Edwards Investigation
  • Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Rebecca Ribley
  • Best Continuing Coverage - Antigo Prom Shooting
  • Best Topical Promotion - Jordan on the Job - Fire

The Newsline 9 team took home a variety of second and third place awards as well:

  • Spot News - Active Shooter Scare at Hospital
  • Series or Documentary - Where the Locals Eat
  • Best Continuing Coverage - Farmer Dies from Fumes
  • Best Use of News Video - Shooter Training
  • Sports Reporting - The Turning Point
  • Significant Community Impact - Warm Up Wisconsin
  • Specialty Programming - Jefferson Award Special
  • Editorial / Commentary - The Night Before the Election
  • Promotional Announcement - New Weather App

We are honored by these awards and proud to serve central Wisconsin as your number one choice for local news! Thank you central Wisconsin!

