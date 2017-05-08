Three escape serious injury in Highway 51 crash

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Three people escaped serious injury Monday when a car spun out of control on state Highway 51, causing a truck pulling a big camper and a boat to lose control and roll onto its side, Rothschild Police Capt. Kevin Owstrowski said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes just south of Wausau, he said.

The driver of the car that spun out of control told investigators it was hit by another car but that was not immediately verified, Owstrowski said.

The truck, camper and boat skidded to a stop and ended on the side of the road. A husband and wife believed to be from Irma were in the truck, Owstrowski said.