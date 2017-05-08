Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 7

PHOENIX (AP) -- Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at least seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period.

Phoenix police announced Monday afternoon that 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo was taken into custody in connection with the case that authorities said was the work of a serial killer.

All but one of the killings took place in a predominantly Latino neighborhood between March and July of 2016.

Police arrested Saucedo last in connection with a separate 2015 killing.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says tips from the public led to Saucedo being linked to last year's killings.