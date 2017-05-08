Witnesses want more action to election meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States needs to do more to respond to Russia's meddling in last year's election.

That's the opinion of former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who testified Monday before a Senate subcommittee.

Yates says the U.S. needs to do more to harden election systems and inform Americans about disinformation campaigns disguised as regular news reports. She also says it wouldn't hurt for the U.S. to prosecute some individuals for their roles in the interference in last year's election.

Clapper favors making U.S. election systems part of the nation's critical infrastructure, although he notes that many states have pushed back against the idea because they fear federal intervention in the electoral process.

Clapper also says the U.S. has to do more to counter propaganda.

------

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.

Yates tells a Senate judiciary subcommittee that's one reason she raised concerns with the White House about Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

Flynn was fired following news reports that he had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the transition, even though Pence said publicly that the topic had not come up. The White House has said Pence was relying on information from Flynn.

Days after the inauguration, Yates informed the White House that the Justice Department had information a discrepancy between Pence's assertions and Flynn's conversations with the Russian envoy.

------

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates says the White House asked the FBI whether firing Mike Flynn would interfere with the agency's counterintelligence investigation about the national security adviser's contacts with Russian figures.

Yates told a Senate subcommittee on Monday that when she met with White House counsel Don McGahn, she told him that firing the national security adviser would not interfere in the FBI investigation.

Yates is testifying about going to the White House to report Flynn's contacts with Russians that ran counter to what he told Vice President Mike Pence, and what Pence told the public. Yates was raising concerns to the Trump administration about contacts between Flynn and the Russian ambassador.