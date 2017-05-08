Antigo scam may be part of bigger problem

The name associated with a potential paving scam in Antigo is connected to several other complaints across the state and the Midwest.

Over the past week, four people in Antigo believe they were scammed by getting substantially overcharged for shoddy gravel work.

"They're looking for older people, people that don't understand what's going on," Victor Zima, an alleged scam victim who lives on Sunnyside Road in Antigo, said Sunday.

Others in the area had a similar story. They told Newsline 9 they were displeased with the quality of the work.

The only documentation Zima had was an unmarked proposal. But the other residences received an invoice from a Steve Joles with a Wisconsin Dells address.

An online search unearthed several complaints and articles connecting the last name Joles with different first names and companies to scams nearly identical to the ones in Antigo.

But a man claiming to be the Steve Joles on the forms received in Antigo told Newsline 9 over the phone he's not associated with those businesses.

"I have been asked about another Steve Joles," he said. "And no I don't know him, I'm not associated with nobody but me."

However, he did not provide any formal documentation about his business.

Meanwhile, in the Wisconsin's Better Business Bureau's database, there are several Joles-owned paving companies that received an "F" grade.

"They use the sales tactic that they have leftover asphalt, so they really pressure homeowners to make an immediate decision," said Susan Bach, a regional director for the Better Business Bureau. "After the work has been done, we find that the homeowners complain that the work is inferior, that they've used bad products. So, you know ,we just can't give them a rating any higher than an F."

The Steve Joles that called Newsline 9 said he is not associated with those companies.