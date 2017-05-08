EPIC 5: Recap of days 2 and 3 of Chad Esker's journey

Chad Esker of Mosinee is more than halfway done with his grueling Epic 5 triathlon challenge.

The competition consists of five iron-distance triathlons on five Hawaiian islands in five days.

Day one was in Kauai.

From there, Esker and his crew headed to Oahu, which presented them with a challenge they weren't expecting: traffic.

According to his crew, it was loud and frustrating, making concentration difficult.

There were also 89 different turns during the 112 mile bike ride, creating more frustrations.

Day three in Molokai was a different story. It was much calmer, and crew members said the bike ride was much easier.

Esker was also able to swim in a pool, rather the ocean, making for an easier time.

The run was difficult on Molokai. Esker burned out a bit around mile 15.

But after salty snacks, Pedialyte and soda - he was back on his feet.

Stick with Newsline 9 to keep tabs on Esker and his journey forward.