Experts weigh in after '13 Reasons Why' renewal

A controversial Netflix series on suicide is gearing up for a second season. '13 Reasons Why' revolves around a teenage girl taking her own life.

Since the series debuted it's been a big topic of conversation for mental health professionals, parents and kids as it tackles the issue of suicide.

"It's real, suicide is real," said Laure Blanchard with North Central Health Care Behavioral Health Services. "We see attempted suicide every day."

While the show has garnered praise, it's also been a topic of criticism. Some people arguing the series glorifies suicide or may encourage copycats.

Blanchard said destigmatizing suicide will be key in people with suicidal thoughts getting help.



"It's also very stigmatizing, and most people will not reach out and get help if needed," said Blanchard. "Getting young people to actually talk to someone is what needs to happen, and our world of social media a lot of that has gone to the wayside."

Blanchard said talking about suicide is a positive step.

"For each of us and how we watch this series and deal with that is differently," said Blanchard. "Getting the word out, for some people if it is a series, it may spark something, and say ya know I feel like this sometimes I need to get help, that's a good thing."