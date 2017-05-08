Wausau community continues discussion on unity

Last fall a new group in Marathon County began holding public forums to discuss achieving unity in the Wausau area.

'Toward One Wausau' gathered Monday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to discuss that goal.



It's one of several meetings that are planned this month.



Church leaders say ethnic diversity and unity are important for the future of the Wausau area.

"We're, hopefully, looking at ways that all of us feel welcome to be here in Wausau," said Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Pastor Richard Block. "And we need to set it up so that we're learning from what's taking place but we understand that we're learning from each other as well."

'Toward One Wausau' will hold a community event later in the year to announce action plans that will result from the forums.