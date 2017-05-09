National Teacher Appreciation Day

Whether they are a member of your family, a friend, or a part of your child's life, you likely know a teacher. The National Education Association says there are more than 3.1 million teachers educating more than 49.7 million children in public schools. May 9th is Teacher Appreciation Day and now is a good time to thank a teacher, or maybe say "I'm sorry."

On Tuesday, the crew of Wake Up Wisconsin said their apologies to some of the teachers that put up with them through their educational journey, whether it's falling asleep, leading the class on a rendition of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme song, or spitting on a science experiment.

Across the U.S., the National Education Association encourages you to share your favorite teacher stories.

Using the hashtag #ThankATeacher, you can post pictures or stories of your or your child's favorite teacher. This week entire week is National Teacher Appreciation Week if you want to send a special something with your child to school.

If you don't have a picture of a favorite teacher, you can take a picture of yourself holding a piece of paper with a simple message saying "thank you" to someone.

Below is a list of a few deals available to teachers this month:

Barnes & Noble: Take 25 percent off during Teacher Appreciation Week and 20 percent off all year round.

The Scholastic Store: Educators can download 100 free printable and five free posters for their classrooms during Teacher's Appreciation Week.

Staples: The Teacher Rewards Program has several perks. Signing up will get you 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back when you buy teaching and art supplies. You’ll also get free shipping with every online order.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day both in store and online.

Michael’s: Shop knowing you’ll get 15 percent off your entire in-store purchase every day at Michael’s craft stores. It’s worth noting this promotion is designed for classroom purchases and that some exclusions do apply.

Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent off their total purchase