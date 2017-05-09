I Wake Up Like This: Mother's Day surprise - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

I Wake Up Like This: Mother's Day surprise

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Wake Up Wisconsin traveled to Stetsonville this week to surprise a mother of six and grandmother of 21 with a Mother's Day makeover. Cathy Peissig's children teamed up to nominate her to spend the day getting hair and makeup done by State College of Beauty Culture and get an outfit from Urban Chic Boutique in Wausau.

The makeover will be live on Wake Up Wisconsin on Wednesday morning from 5-7 a.m.

Tune in to see the transformation!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.