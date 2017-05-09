I Wake Up Like This: Mother's Day surprise

Wake Up Wisconsin traveled to Stetsonville this week to surprise a mother of six and grandmother of 21 with a Mother's Day makeover. Cathy Peissig's children teamed up to nominate her to spend the day getting hair and makeup done by State College of Beauty Culture and get an outfit from Urban Chic Boutique in Wausau.

The makeover will be live on Wake Up Wisconsin on Wednesday morning from 5-7 a.m.

Tune in to see the transformation!