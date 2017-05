MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is publicizing a program that makes emergency bottled water available when private wells are contaminated by livestock manure.

Midwest Environmental Activists on Tuesday praised the department's moves that the group says comes after years of petitions, meetings and citizen pressure. A spokesman for the DNR did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Under the program, if the DNR determines a well has been contaminated the affected people could receive a temporary supply of state-funded bottled water. Details on who qualifies and how to access the program are on DNR's website.

Midwest Environmental Activists attorney Sarah Geers says the relief has been a long time coming given an uptick in recent years of manure-contaminated wells.