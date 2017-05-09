Officer receives "thank you" card from kid that brings him to tears

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- It was a shooting that rattled a neighborhood. A bullet busted through an apartment on Russett Road in West Madison in late April, almost hitting a 6-year-old girl inside. But what came from that scary night was a touching relationship between an officer and the girl's brother.

"We're here for them when they need us most," said Officer Mike Love with the Madison Police Department. "To go into harm's way for sometimes complete strangers."

He partakes in a thankless job. He lives behind the badge in an effort to give back. And during that April night in the eyes of a child, he did just that.

"[The] west district tends to be very busy. From retail, thefts to traffic accidents, to shots fired," Love explained.

It was the latter that happened when patrol lights lit up a dark neighborhood along Russett Road. Officer Love was one of the first officers to respond.

"They were very upset, very concerned about what had taken place and very scared," he said as he described the fear expressed to him by the girl's family.

Kameron Harrison, 8, was shaken after he ducked for cover as he witnessed it all in his family's apartment.

"I felt like if my little sister got shot, I wouldn't have a little sister no more," he said.

Kameron then asked Officer Love, "What would happen if the bad guys came back?"

"And I said, 'Well, we'll protect you,'" Love responded.

Then, in the middle of the shock and chaos, Kameron did the unthinkable for a kid his age. He wrote Officer Love a "thank you" card and gave it to him the same night, as officer continued to investigate the shooting.

The card read: Thank you for saving my little sister.

"And then it said, 'Officer Love,'" Love added.

It's a letter that makes them best friends, but a letter that makes the officer in blue get choked up when he's asked about it.

"Excuse me," Officer Love said as he wiped tears from his eyes. "When you see children that are in that kind of fear, it gets you here," he added as he put his hand over his heart.

It's the kind of recognition no officer ever expects. Recognition isn't why they do their job each and every day. But it's a kind thank you that will forever stay with Love.

"It really is one of the most heartfelt interactions I've had with an individual," Love said as he smiled.