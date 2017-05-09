Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Stolen 1992 Cadillac El Dorado

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for thieves who stole a car.

The silver and blue 1992 Cadillac El Dorado disappeared from a downtown lot the weekend of March 3. Tony Zblewski said.

"There were reports of two men with a pickup (truck) and trailer loading up the car," Zblewski said.

The owner took the Cadillac to Jerry's Auto Service for some restoration work, fire destroyed the shop in October and the car's owner was unable to pick it up due to health problems, police said. Months later, the owner arrived to retrieve the car and found it had been stolen.

If you have any information on the theft contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.