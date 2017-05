PLOVER (WAOW) - Moo Moo is our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday.

Moo Moo is joined by three litter mates and their mother at the shelter.

The pups are nine weeks old.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.

The fee is $275 but does include a $50 credit/refund when the pup is spayed or neutered.

For more information call 715-344-6012 or go to hspcwi.org