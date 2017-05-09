Prosecutors: Dylan Yang does not deserve new trial

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing another teen in a confrontation near downtown Wausau received a fair trial and there is insufficient evidence to suggest the boy's attorney made harmful errors, prosecutors argued in newly filed court documents.

In March, attorneys for Dylan Yang sought a new trial and the case retried in juvenile court, contending Yang's attorney was ineffective, in part for failing to try to move the case to juvenile court, where punishments are far less severe.

About a year ago, a jury convicted Yang of first-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon in the stabbing death of Isaiah Powell Feb. 27, 2015.

In a 15-page response to Yang's request for a new trial filed Monday, prosecutors say insufficient facts were presented to prove Yang's attorney, Jay Kronenwetter, made "unprofessionial errors" that affected the outcome of the trial.

Kronenwetter's strategy was to escape any conviction and to argue Vang acted in self-defense, meaning the so-called reverse waiver into juvenile court never came into play, the prosecutors said.

"Although the strategy was not successful, the defendant has not alleged facts to support that trial counsel's pursuit of this strategy fell below the accepted professional norms," Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Lisli Pluster wrote.

A hearing is planned Tuesday on Yang's motion for a new trial.

Yang, now 17, is being kept at the juvenile prison in Irma.