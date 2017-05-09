Athens teen pleads guilty to misdemeanors in school gun incident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athens teen pleads guilty to misdemeanors in school gun incident

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - An Athens high school student pleaded guilty Tuesday to bringing a gun to school and pointing it at another student, according to online Marathon County court records.

John Bant, 18, was convicted of two misdemeanors - intentionally point a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct - in a plea bargain that dismissed a more serious felony of possessing a gun on school grounds, court records said.

A sentencing was set for one year in a deferred entry of judgment agreement which in essence puts Bant on a year of probation, court records said. If he successfully completes it, prosecutors will further amend the charges.

According to police, Bant had .22-caliber Ruger Mark I inside his pickup truck on school grounds March 8. A friend of his told police that while working on the truck during a shop class, Bant got the gun and pointed it at the classmate.

The friend told police he wasn't scared and didn't think Bant was going to shoot him. The friend waited several weeks before reporting the incident to police.

The school suspended Bant for 10 days after the incident, court records said.

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved.