State lawmakers working to crack down on credit card skimming

A bill is in the works that would deliver harsher punishment to those involved in skimming scams.

Skimmers are primarily found in gas station card readers and ATMs.

The legislation would make it a felony to be in possession of a skimming device, and add additional punishments for utilizing the technology.

State Representative John Spiros (R-86) and State Senator Patrick Testin (R-24) were involved in introducing the measure.

"As technology advances, I thin we've all seen individuals are trying to get our identity," said Spiros. "Get our social security numbers, utilize that for other things."

Congressional subcommittees held public hearings about the bill in Madison Tuesday.

"Really what it comes back to is right now we don't have penalties on these individuals that are doing this," Spiros added. "And we're going to put a penalty for actually being in possession of it."

"In Wisconsin, we want to send a clear message that that type of activity and behavior won't be tolerated," said Testin.

Because gas station pumps are a common spot for the crime, AAA is supporting the bill.

"They've hit Tomahawk, they've hit Merrill, they've hit Marshfield," said Brent Dabler, a AAA agent in Rib Mountain. "They've hit smaller cities, where you're not expecting this to happen."

The Senate Public Safety Committee will vote on the legislation Thursday.