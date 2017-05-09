Wausau woman gets 120 days in jail for theft from employer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau woman gets 120 days in jail for theft from employer

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing up to $6,200 by taking cash from deposit bags of a gas station was sentenced to four months in jail Tuesday and ordered to repay the money, according to online Marathon County court records.

Diana Holm pleaded guilty to felony theft in taking the money from Remington Oil between January and August 2016, court records said.

She was placed on three years probation and ordered to repay the money with $173 monthly payments, court records said. The jail sentence includes work release privileges.

The store manager told investigators about $6,200 was missing, and Holm acknowledged "sometimes she took $600 to pay her rent and other times the money she took was to pay for her cell phone bill and other items that she was not able to afford," the criminal complaint said.

She said she did not know how long she had been taking money, the complaint said.

"Holm said she would take money from the deposit bag at night and replace the money taken that night from the deposit bag from the following night," the complaint said. "She indicated the more she did this the less she was able to keep up."

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
