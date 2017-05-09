Gutekunst remains with Packers as Buffalo Bills hire Brandon Beane as general manager

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills have hired Brandon Beane to fill their general manager vacancy in yet another indication of rookie head coach Sean McDermott's growing influence over team decisions.

The Bills announced the move on Tuesday. Beane's hiring completes a short search process, which began after Doug Whaley and his entire scouting staff were fired the day after completing the NFL draft. The hiring also completes Buffalo's front-office overhaul, which began with coach Rex Ryan being fired in the final week of last season.

The 40-year-old Beane has spent his entire 19-season NFL career working up the Carolina Panthers' ranks, including the past two as the team's assistant GM under Dave Gettleman. It's in Carolina where Beane had direct ties to McDermott, who was hired by the Bills in January after spending the previous six seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst was reportedly in the running for this job, having interviewed on Monday. This means Gutekunst will remain with Green Bay for the time being. He has interviewed for at least three open GM jobs throughout the offseason.