Mosinee residents warned of copper in drinking water

The City of Mosinee has issued a warning to its residents about the possibility of contaminated drinking water.

The notice comes after 40 water samples were tested in the area with five of those samples containing unsafe levels of copper.

The city said that when the water leaves the treatment plant, it contains no traces of any chemicals. But when the water is being distributed through copper pipes, corrosion could contaminate it.

Director of Public Works Kevin Breit acknowledged that Mosinee has had water problems in the past concerning lead, and he and his team are already working to fix the problem this time around.

"Flushing our distribution system, to clean out our pipes," he said. "Make sure the water is not corrosive at all."

A recent report from the Natural Resources Defense Council named Wisconsin with the 11th worst drinking water in the country. Breit had a hard time believing the analysis.

"The drinking water quality is very good in Wisconsin," said Breit.

Breit adds that Mosinee will conduct another test at the end of the summer to see if the copper levels have dropped in the water.

The Environmental Protection Agency will require two tests a year from the city until the problem is fixed.