Braun returns to Brewers lineup after right arm, back injury

After getting only one at bat in the Brewers' recent six-game road trip, Ryan Braun is back in the lineup for Tuesday's series-opener against the Red Sox.

Braun has been on the shelf because of tightness in his right arm and back. The 2011 NL MVP was able to do some throwing Sunday in Pittsburgh and was given the green light to start for the first time in nine days.

"It's good (to have him back)," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday's game. "You kind of expect him in there hitting third every night. We didn't have him on the road trip. Guys filled in good. But obviously it's good to have Ryan back in there."

Braun said Counsell has been taking batting practice, so he hasn't been completely shut down and shouldn't be cold re-entering the lineup.

"He had a week off," Counsell said. "That's a little more than you'd like but he's equipped to handle it."

The Brewers begin a three-game series with the Red Sox on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. at Miller Park.