EPIC 5: Day 4 recap of Chad Esker's triathlon journey

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
MAUI, Hawaii (WAOW) -

Day four of the Epic 5 was met with an onslaught of challenges for Chad Esker, as if the event itself wasn't difficult enough.

Last week, he began the ultimate endurance challenge that consists of five iron-distance triathlons on five Hawaiian islands in five days.

On the boat ride to Maui, where the fourth day of the competition took place, Esker got extremely seasick.

With an already uneasy stomach, he had to brave rough, choppy waters for the 2.4 mile swim. 

Crew member Jason Lowman spent the entire time in the water with Esker, providing him with the mental and physical support he needed to push through.

Another crew member, Scott Schmoldt, said Esker miraculously bounced back and stunned everyone.

"This seriously might be the biggest comeback since, I don't know, every one of the Rocky movies ever made," he said.

For the first time in Epic 5 history, all 10 athletes made it to the final day of the competition.

Newsline 9 will have an update on Esker's progress Wednesday morning. 

