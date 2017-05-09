Airsoft gun prompts lockdown at Green Bay schools

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- Preble High School and surrounding schools were on lockdown for almost an hour Tuesday after someone reported seeing some kids in a car and thought they had a gun.

The witness reported spotting the car near Bader St. and Deckner Ave., near Preble.

Police quickly found the car at a home in Bellevue and determined two boys were involved. One admitted having an airsoft gun, but he threw it out the car window. The boys never fired the gun or pointed it at anyone, police say.

Police eventually located the gun, confirming it was an airsoft gun.

During the situation other schools near Preble also went into lockdown as a precaution: Baird, Danz, Froebel, Martin, McAuliffe, OAK Learning Center, St. Bernard's and Wilder for outside situations -- meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building.

The school district says eventually Preble was put in a tighter lockdown -- the type of lockdown reserved for inside situations -- while police searched for the possible weapon.

All the lockdowns were lifted by 2 p.m.

Police aren't releasing information about the boys because of their age. School resource officers will work with the district attorney's office to determine if they'll be charged with any crimes.