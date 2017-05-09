Author of memo about Comey is overseeing Russia-2016 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The author of a scathing memo that the White House used to help justify the firing of FBI Director James Comey is also overseeing a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a three-page rebuke of Comey's conduct, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the FBI director had usurped the attorney general's authority last year when he announced that the FBI was closing its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email as secretary of state.

President Donald Trump said he fired Comey on Tuesday in part based on the memo, titled "Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI."

But the sharply worded memo could add to concern among some Democrats about conflicts with the Russia probe.