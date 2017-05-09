Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest's Gajewski throws perfect ga - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest's Gajewski throws perfect game in five-inning win over Wausau West

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball
Amherst 11, Manawa 1
Athens 13, Chequamegon 7
D.C. Everest 2, Marshfield 0
Gilman 8, Neillsville 6
Loyal 1, Greenwood 0
Loyal 8, Greenwood 5
Mosinee 2, Medford 1
Pittsville 11, Auburndale 1
SPASH 3, Merrill 2
Tigerton 13, Bowler 7
Wausau West 22, Wausau East 4
Wisconsin Dells 10, Nekoosa 6


Softball
D.C. Everest 16, Wausau West 0
    Miranda Gajewski of D.C. Everest threw a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts.
Greenwood 10, Loyal 0
Greenwood 11, Loyal 6
Iola-Scandinavia 17, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5
Marathon 20, Newman 7
Mosinee 4, Medford 3
Pacelli 11, Bonduel 5
Rhinelander 10, Wausau East 0
Spencer 11, Owen-Withee 0
Spencer 14, Owen-Withee 1
Tomahawk 5, Lakeland 2


Girls Soccer
Newman 5, Medford 1
SPASH 4, Marshfield 1
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Wausau West 0


Track and Field
Wausau West won the team competitions for boys and girls at the Wausau City Meet on Tuesday. For full results, click here.
 

