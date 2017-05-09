Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest's Gajewski throws perfect game in five-inning win over Wausau West

Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Amherst 11, Manawa 1

Athens 13, Chequamegon 7

D.C. Everest 2, Marshfield 0

Gilman 8, Neillsville 6

Loyal 1, Greenwood 0

Loyal 8, Greenwood 5

Mosinee 2, Medford 1

Pittsville 11, Auburndale 1

SPASH 3, Merrill 2

Tigerton 13, Bowler 7

Wausau West 22, Wausau East 4

Wisconsin Dells 10, Nekoosa 6



Softball

D.C. Everest 16, Wausau West 0

Miranda Gajewski of D.C. Everest threw a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts.

Greenwood 10, Loyal 0

Greenwood 11, Loyal 6

Iola-Scandinavia 17, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5

Marathon 20, Newman 7

Mosinee 4, Medford 3

Pacelli 11, Bonduel 5

Rhinelander 10, Wausau East 0

Spencer 11, Owen-Withee 0

Spencer 14, Owen-Withee 1

Tomahawk 5, Lakeland 2



Girls Soccer

Newman 5, Medford 1

SPASH 4, Marshfield 1

Wisconsin Rapids 1, Wausau West 0