Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers outslug Red Sox in 11-7 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers overcame a big night by Boston's Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.

But the Red Sox had to play catch-up after the Brewers' first inning highlighted by two-run shots from Thames and Broxton off Drew Pomeranz (3-2).

Thames, the bearded slugger, has gone deep in two straight games after nine in a row without a homer. He had two of Milwaukee's 13 hits.

Betts led Boston's 12-hit attack with a leadoff homer in the first and a two-run double in the eighth that cut the deficit to four.

