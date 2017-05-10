New license plate funds fight against childhood cancer

MILWAUKEE — A specialty license plate now available from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation helps fund the fight against childhood cancer.

The plate fees include an issuance fee of $15 plus an annual $25 tax-deductible donation in addition to the regular registration fee. The donation goes to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.), which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer and related blood disorder research.

The idea for the license plate originated from the Verhaalens, whose 10-year-old daughter, Alison, was treated in the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Hospital.

Following her death in November 2014, the family worked with Rep. Janel Brandtjen and Sen. Duey Stroebel to introduce the bill. The proposed legislation was announced at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in 2015, and the bill went on to be passed last year.

Wisconsin residents may apply for the license plate at wisconsindot.gov.