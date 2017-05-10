Kimberly students appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A group of students from Kimberly demonstrated their award-winning creation in front of a national audience.

The Kimberly Kitchen team showed off an imaginative invention on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In March, the team took home 1st place at the National Rube Goldberg Machine Contest in Ohio. The team also won the Creative Spark Award, the Teamwork Award and the Spirit of Rube Award.

A Rube Goldberg device is a comical invention that makes a mundane task as difficult as possible, named after the cartoonist who needed a boot, a ball, a mouse running in a cage, scissors, and a balloon on a string to turn on a light bulb.

In 55 seconds, the machine applies a Band-Aid bandage in 69 steps.

The Kimberly Kitchen team is Sam Barwick, Kyle Downham, Carter Eckes, Rachel Foster, Logan Hartman, Stephen Littrell, Logan Paalman, Chris Thompson and Grant Zoromski.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 10:35 p.m. on Newsline 9.