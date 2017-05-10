IWakeUpLikeThis: Mother's Day Makeover celebrates cancer survivor

Newsline 9 had the honor of sharing an extra special #IWakeUpLikeThis! makeover Wednesday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin. This time, the makeover was all about one special mom, Cathy Peissig.

Peissig, of Stetsonville, is a two time cancer survivor and grandmother of 21 - soon to be 22. Her family rallied around her Wednesday as she sat down for her updated look.

In August, Peissig shaved her head while dealing with cancer. With her hair back, a smile graced her face while beauticians at State College of Beauty Culture colored, cut, and styled her locks.

Urban Chic Botique provided Peissig with an updated outfit.

Friends and Family cheered for her as she celebrated her new look.