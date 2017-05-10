Mosinee man finishes EPIC 5 triathlon in Hawaii

Family and friends watch the live stream as Esker crosses the finishline in Hawaii.

A Mosinee man has done something many haven't - finish the EPIC 5 triathlon in Hawaii.

Chad Esker crossed the finish line shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after five days of five iron-distance triathlons on five islands.

Friends and family gathered at Becca's Cafe in Weston to watch the final moments of his challenge.

Esker left for the race May 1. Day one started on the island of Kauai with swimming. Esker finished today on the island of Kona.

Newsline 9's Brianna Hollis will bring you his full journey May 18 on Newsline 9 at 10.