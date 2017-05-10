At 109 years old, Walworth Co. woman believed to be oldest in Wisconsin

WALWORTH (WISN)-- It's not every day you meet someone who is 109 years old.

Hazel Schuth was born in 1907 in Chicago, later moved to Lake Geneva, and eventually to Golden Years senior care facility in Walworth.

When asked what she likes to do, she quickly responded, "Sit around and do nothing," Schuth said.

She takes part in prayer services, bingo and other activities. Dinner is at 5 p.m., and she's never late. Her daughter, Maureen Darling, makes sure she gets there.

Schuth has been alive for two Cubs World Series Championships. Most recently in November, she decked out in Cubs gear.

Mother's Day is coming up and for the family, it's extra special each year Schuth lives on.

"I feel fortunate that mother is here," Darling said. "Even though I miss the conversations we used to have, I love the fact that she's still here, and we can still hug."

Already at 109, how much longer does she think she's going to live?

"Oh, I'm going to be here for awhile," Schuth said. "Not in a hurry to go."

Her family credits her long life to staying busy and clean eating, but she does enjoy a chocolate chip cookie after dinner.

She will turn 110 in July.