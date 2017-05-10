Wisconsin State Fair to host North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel

North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel will make its Wisconsin debut at the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, fair officials announced Wednesday.

The WonderWheel, presented by Meijer, will be located on the west side of State Fair Park, where the West Side Marketplace previously stood. It will feature 36 fully enclosed, brightly colored gondolas, each with a capacity of six people. One gondola will offer accessible seating.

The ride time from start to finish is approximately 10 minutes, and an average of 1,100 people can ride each hour.

Rides will cost $5 per person.

The 400,000 lb. ride is 155 feet tall, 80 feet wide and features 528,000 LED lights.

Riders will be able to see 10 miles or more from the top of the wheel.

The Wisconsin State Fair, to run from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13, is one of only three fairs at which the ride will be featured in 2017.