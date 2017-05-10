Amherst psychiatrist sentenced to federal prison

MADISON (WAOW) - An Amherst psychiatrist is sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for attempting to obtain controlled substances outside of her medical practice, Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson said Wednesday.

Dr. Margaret C. Knowles, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge in August, the prosecutor said. Her punishment handed down Tuesday includes one year of supervised release after she gets out of prison and loss of her medical license.

Knowles was accused of ordering three prescriptions for Adderall in her husband's name and using other doctors' names to authorize them on May 9, 2013, Anderson said in a statement.

In a plea agreement, four other charges were dropped, including those that accused Knowles of fraudulently obtaining Adderall for her personal use, Anderson said.

The charges were filed following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the prosecutor said.