Henning's Cheese recalls limited amount of Colby Jack cheese

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin cheese company says it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Colby Jack cheese due a temporary pasteurizer malfunction.

Officials with Henning's Cheese in Kiel say about 1,000 pounds of the product was distributed statewide. The recall covers cheese sold on or after April 10 in 1- and 2-pound blocks. The product contains a date code of 1007 on a small label on the bottom of the cheese block.

Company officials say no illnesses have been reported in connection with the product. They say the malfunction made it impossible to verify the proper pasteurization.

Consumers can return the cheese to the place of purchase or to Henning's Cheese store for a full refund. The company's phone number is 920-894-3032.