Marshfield Clinic gets $50,000 for child cancer research

Marshfield Clinic receives a major grant from Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

The MACC fund gave $50,000 to the hospital's child oncology clinic to help cover costs of clinical trials for pediatric cancer.

The money will go toward research and pay staff members who take part in the trials.

"I think this is going to make a great deal of difference for our children," said pediatric oncologist Dr. Michael McManus "Remember, we do this for all the children with cancer as we're going through the treatment and we want to offer them the best possible treatments and this will help."

This is the MACC fund's first new research partner in nine years.

The organization works primarily with hospitals in southern Wisconsin.