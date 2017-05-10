New details on Marathon Co. Courthouse security plan

Big changes will soon be coming to the Marathon County Courthouse, according to sheriff's department chief deputy Chad Billeb.

“There's a design already and plans to get it implemented in the next month to two months,” he said.

The plan includes only allowing people in the west side entrance of the building. Before getting into the courthouse, people will have to go through metal detectors and put any bags or purses through an x-ray machine.

“When they come in off the west entrance there will be a vestibule that they'll walk into where security will be,” Billeb said. “What we're doing is using existing structures and building additional walls in order to make this happen.”

The initial plan for the increased security measures was presented at Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting. Some in attendance voiced concerns about the plan, including the time it will take to go through the metal detectors.

“We understand that it's an inconvenience to people,” he said. “But security at times can be an inconvenience.”

County officials said increasing security isn't a new idea, but was moved forward in light of the March 22 shootings and security scares at the courthouse. Those incidents include finding a gun holster and several knives.

“There's always been legitimate safety concerns,” County administrator Brad Karger said. “March 22 spurred things into motion, the holster and the knives just added fuel to the fire.”

More security workers will need to be hired and portions of the building will be remodeled. The changes will cost the county, but the exact amount is not yet known.

“We do have $700,000 in contingency in this year's budget,” Karger said. “So we do have money set aside for things that come up during the year and this is one of those things.”

Several details of the plan are still being figured out including exactly what items will be allowed in the building. The sheriff's department plans on updating the county in the coming weeks on those decisions.