Marathon Co. moves forward with uniform addressing plan

Marathon County is moving forward with creating a uniform addressing system.

At Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, corporation counsel Scott Corbett said the county is in the process of determining how much it will cost to carry out the plan. That includes the cost of road signs, address signs and installation.

"They expect to have some hard numbers in August regarding how much the entire process is going to cost," he said.

Meanwhile, a court case is ongoing between the county and town of Rib Mountain. A judge denied the town's request to stop the process. Written arguments will be completed by both sides in the coming months. The judge expects to make a final ruling by September 1.