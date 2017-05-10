MUST SEE VIDEO: Bear spends hours in Wisconsin Rapids tree

A black bear created quite a buzz in Wisconsin Rapids Wednesday after spending hours in a tree.

The bear had been wandering around the area before climbing into the tree.

Ask around and everybody had heard something about the bear. Hundreds of people filtered in and out of the area near the East Riverfront Expressway and Lincoln Street after word spread.

"I came out here to see the bear, I was so excited because it's my favorite animal," said Seneca resident Leah Brown.

Many people spent hours in the grass watching the black bear from a distance; even once the rain hit people still went to snap photos.

"I've never seen a bear before, so this is very exciting," said Brown.

Duane and Charlene Linzmeier of Wisconsin Rapids made the trip to the tree twice Wednesday.

"Very unusual to see that in this town," said Charlene. "All these people coming and going all day long, it's kinda neat, really neat."

The DNR said the bear made is safely out of the tree around 9:30 p.m. and the immediate area.

Officials encourage anyone who sees a bear not to bother it.