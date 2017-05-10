Athlete of the Week: Jacob Neve, Pittsville

Pittsville's Jacob Neve has shown exactly the kind of career arch you'd draw up for a high school athlete.

A JV star his freshman and sophomore years, then a second team All-Conference player his junior season. Now in his final campaign with the Panthers, Neve appears to be one of the front-runners for the Marawood South Player of the Year Award.

"It's been a very rewarding experience to see him develop," Pittsville head coach Bill Urban said. "He's a great example... and this year it's come to fruition."

Like many stars at smaller schools, Neve has made his mark on the mound and in the batters' box. The senior leads the conference with a 6-0 record and 0.61 ERA. He's also batting .447 at the plate and is second on the team with 12 RBI, according to WisSports.net.

"I'd say the more impressive one has been pitching," Neve said. "I love to overcome the batter."

His success has the Panthers at a perfect 8-0 in conference play, and well within reach of their first league title since 2006.

Urban credits Neve's steady development to his genuine love of baseball and his committment to the game. Neve played legion ball with the Marshfield team last summer, and Urban feels being surrounded by other great players helped transform Neve's game.

"He didn't play too much," the head coach said. "It's tough for a kid to stay out for the team especially when he's been a starter all spring. But he stayed out for the team... I thought it was a valuable lesson just to be around other good players in the area."

Neve was nominated as an Athlete of the Week. If you have someone you would like to nominate, click here.