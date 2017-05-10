Health care bill protest in Wausau

Anger over the Republican health care plan reaches central Wisconsin.

Wednesday afternoon a 'die-in' demonstration took place on Wausau's 400 block. Protesters laid on the ground while holding signs in the shape of head-stones that read "I'm a pre-existing condition."



The group said that the health care bill will leave millions of working poor, sick, and elderly unable to afford coverage.

"We are doing this because we're afraid. We're doing it because we're angry. We're doing it because we're frustrated," said Forward Action Wisconsin Network spokesperson Shannon Thielman. "It's an amazingly large bill and it was passed without any information on the actual impacts it would have."

The Forward Action Wisconsin Network plans on lobbying the U.S. Senate to address these concerns as it moves forward with the healthcare bill.