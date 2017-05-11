Tempers flare as SPASH tops Wausau West to tighten up WVC standings

SPASH defeated Wausau West 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon, pulling to within one game of the first-place Warriors as it looks to win its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Valley championship.More >>
SPASH defeated Wausau West 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon, pulling to within one game of the first-place Warriors as it looks to win its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Valley championship.More >>
Jacob Neve has shown exactly the kind of career arch you'd draw up for a high school athlete. And now in his senior year, he as Pittsville primed to win its first conference title since 2006.More >>
Jacob Neve has shown exactly the kind of career arch you'd draw up for a high school athlete. And now in his senior year, he as Pittsville primed to win its first conference title since 2006.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action.More >>
Former SPASH basketball standout Trevor Anderson opens up about his decision to transfer from UW-Green Bay, his prospects for playing time with the Badgers, and more.More >>
Former SPASH basketball standout Trevor Anderson opens up about his decision to transfer from UW-Green Bay, his prospects for playing time with the Badgers, and more in an exclusive interview.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Thursday's local sports action.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Thursday's local sports action.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Weinkauf is getting back in the game. The six-time WIAA state champion head coach will take over the girls basketball program at Wausau West, the school announced Monday.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Weinkauf is getting back in the game. The six-time WIAA state champion head coach will take over the girls basketball program at Wausau West, the school announced Monday.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>