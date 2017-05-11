Tempers flare as SPASH tops Wausau West to tighten up WVC standings

SPASH defeated Wausau West 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon, pulling to within one game of the first-place Warriors as it looks to win its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Valley championship.

The Panthers (6-10 overall, 4-1 in conference) came behind from a 5-4 deficit in the late innings after West scored four runs in the fifth to take its first lead of the game.

SPASH responded with four runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to hang on for the win.

The loss continues a dismal stretch for West against the perennial WVC power. The Warriors have now lost seven straight games to SPASH, with each of the last three coming in somewhat heartbreaking fashion.

Tempers flared in the third inning, when SPASH OF Brady Woyak collided with Warriors pitcher Logan Grunenwald at the plate. Coaches from both teams sped to the plate as the scene unfolded. Woyak was removed from the game after the play.

The two teams will now meet for the final time this season on Friday at 5:00 at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point.

A win for the Warriors would put them in prime position to win their first conference title since 2011. If the Panthers should win, they could be on track for a sixth straight WVC championship.