Broxton, Thames lead Brewers to 7-4 win over Red Sox

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Top of the order hitters Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Brewers won a second straight interleague slugfest in game that had 24 hits, 13 for Milwaukee. They also scored two runs on throwing errors by catcher Christian Vazquez, one each in the fifth and sixth.

Broxton started rallies in both those innings with hits. Second-place hitter Thames' ground-rule double drove home Broxton in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

Thames stole second in the sixth on a play that ended with Broxton scoring from third on one of Vazquez's errors to make it a five-run lead.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the Red Sox, while Vazquez was one of four Boston hitters with two hits.