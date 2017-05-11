Wake Up anchors share favorite recipes from their moms

Moms always know how to make the best treats. With Mother's Day coming up, Wake Up Wisconsin's Molly Koweek and Josh Holland shared some of their favorite recipes from their moms.

Molly's Mom's Magic Cookie Bars

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 3/4 cup of graham cracker crumbs

1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of chocolate chips

1 cup of butterscotch chips

2 cups of shredded coconut

1/2 cup of chopped walnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Unwrap butter, place in 13x9 baking pan, place in oven for 5 minutes.

When butter is melted, spread graham cracker crumbs on top.

Spread can of sweetened condensed milk on top of graham cracker crumbs.

Spread shredded coconut on top of sweetened condensed milk.

Spread chocolate and butterscotch chips on top of shredded coconut.

Spread chopped walnuts on top of chocolate and butterscotch chips.

Bake for 20-25 minutes at 325 degrees.

Let cool before cutting.

Momma Holland's Fried Chicken

4 Cups Flour

1 Cup Sugar

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Pepper

2 Eggs

½ Cup Milk

1 Box Panko Bread Crumbs

3 Boneless Chicken Breasts, skin removed

2 Cups Bacon Grease (substitute vegetable oil or shortening)

Recipe makes between 15-20 strips.

Directions:

Combine flour, sugar, salt, pepper in large plastic container with a lid. Whisk milk and eggs together in second container (no lid.) In a third container or bowl, dump box of bread crumbs.

Cut chicken breasts into strips, no thicker than two-inches in width. Then pat chicken strips dry. Place four or five strips in the container holding the flour mixture, place lid on the container, and shake to coat. Place the flour-coated strips (one at a time) into the egg mix, coating fully. Shake off excess liquid and drop chicken strips into the bread crumbs.

Place breaded chicken into bacon grease heated at medium-high heat. Fry each piece until the edges are brown, then flip and finish on the other side. Place on paper towel or drying rack to drain.