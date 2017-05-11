Veteran graduating UW creating childcare app in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of students at UW-Madison will get their diplomas this weekend. One of them has gone from U.S. Marine, to Dad, and will soon be a business owner aiming to help parents in Madison.



Brandon Shields gets his MBA on Saturday and right beside him will be his three-year-old son Brandon, who he calls Bam. As a single dad and student, Shields struggles to find child care, but he wants to make that easier for parents in the UW community.



"I was in the Marines for six and a half years and I thought that was going to be the most challenging experience of my life," Shields tells 27 News. "Well, finding childcare for a one-year-old when you're a first-year, MBA student, that's the biggest challenge of my life. The way I overcame that was really forming this network of people I could trust."



Now, Shields and a classmate are creating a smartphone app to create that kind of a network for all parents at UW. It connects parents with students who want to babysit, from a trusted community. The goal is to make UW-Madison the first network and then move on to other Big 10 schools and other campuses across the country. Shields hopes one day it can also be used on military bases and in the corporate world.



Shields is getting help from Bunker Labs, an organization that connects veterans with resources to start a business. Bunker Labs is helping find developers to build the app and marketing experts to spread the word about it.



"The network effect is vital to success," says Michael Ertmer, executive director of Bunker Labs. "What we focus on is business mentors, access to investment capital, and most importantly, getting access to the first customer."



Bunker Labs has grown since starting last year. Ertmer is now working with 15 startups across the state. The organization is hosting an outreach event in Green Bay in two weeks at Lambeau Field. It's sponsored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association.



There are Bunker Labs offices across the nation, too, which will be an asset to Shields after he graduates. He says he's sad to be leaving Madison, but he's taking a job at DuPont in Philadelphia, where he'll work on the childcare app on the side. His classmate and partner Scott Maurer is moving to Seattle to work for Amazon, but they'll also hire a third staff member to stay in Madison and work on the effort locally.

Right now, the pair is working to secure funding to pay a developer to make the app. They hope to have it up and running by fall, but they have a website where people who are interested in finding a sitter or being one can sign up now to be informed once it's operational.



Shields says he'll continue working to support veterans, even after he leaves UW. He's spent his time in Madison urging other veterans to join the MBA program, doubling the numbers of enrolled veterans.



"Moving to my new job is where I'll be pursing that and juggling and raising [Bam] and still advocating for veterans issues; all the things I'm passionate about," Shields says.