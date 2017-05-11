Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle Safety Month

Warmer weather usually means an increase of motorcycles on the road and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking motorists to look twice for cycle drivers around you.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and with more than 550,000 Wisconsin residents having a motorcycle license or permit traffic safety officials are asking other motorists to share the road and be safe.

“We’re reminding car and truck drivers to be alert for motorcycles especially at intersections, when making turns and lane changes,” David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety, said. “At the same time, we’re urging motorcyclists to always wear protective equipment, get properly licensed, and consider taking a motorcycle safety course appropriate for their skill level.”

Eighty-two motorcycle drivers and passengers died last year in Wisconsin, but the Pabst said safety requires everyone to do their part.

“Drivers often misjudge the speed and distance of an approaching motorcycle because of its smaller dimensions,” Pabst said. “To prevent crashes, drivers should check the position of a motorcycle at least two or three times before they proceed through an intersection or make a turn.”

“We see far too many people riding without a motorcycle endorsement on their driver license,” Pabst said. “It’s a serious problem, and includes people who have not ridden a motorcycle for several years and start to ride again, often on a cycle that’s larger and more powerful.”

About 75 percent of motorcyclists who died in crashes from 2010 to 2014 were not wearing helmets, according to the DOT.

“Motorcyclists must obey all traffic laws, such as speed limits, and never ride impaired,” Pabst said. “They should always wear clothing and gear that is protective and conspicuous, including a helmet that meets or exceeds US DOT standards.”

To reach out to riders and motorists around the state, WisDOT said it will hit the road again this year with its mobile training facility, THE REF (Transportable High-End Rider Education Facility). THE REF promotes training for all riders as well as motorists’ awareness of motorcycles on the road.

Because motorcyclists are legally required to have a motorcycle endorsement on their driver license, one of THE REF’s goals is to get more riders licensed and properly trained.

Motorcyclists can obtain their endorsement in two ways: